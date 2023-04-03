SHREVEPORT, La. - Carson Shadrix is a 17year old who was born 4 months premature with his identical twin brother Cade. They both have Cerebral Palsy, Sensory Integration and Processing Disorder among other things. They have received therapy of some kind since they were 4 months old.
This benefit sale has been an annual event to help with medical expenses and each year it has grown. Volunteers spend the entire year picking up items people have donated and label each item and prepare each item for this event.
This year's sale is April 6-8 at Southern Hills Church of Christ.
9080 Southwood Drive Shreveport, LA 71118