SHREVEPORT, La. - Cataracts are a leading cause of reversible blindness and loss of vision in the world today.
June is Cataract Awareness Month and that's why KTBS 3 and physicians at WK Eye Institute want to help you avoid cataracts altogether, or learn the treatment options.
This month, KTBS Health Reporter Linnea Allen will be shining the spotlight on cataracts. We'll look at the symptoms, causes, risk factors, and treatments.
To take a Cataract Self Test, CLICK HERE.
You will be able to see for yourself whether or not cataract surgery should be in your future.
If you are a diabetic, you are at a higher risk of developing cataracts, so taking care of your diabetes can help protect your eyes.
