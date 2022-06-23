SHREVEPORT, La. -- Everyone eventually gets cataracts. They develop as we age.
Cataracts are the number one cause of blindness worldwide. But here in the U.S. that is unusual, due to the easy access to corrective surgery.
When a person is born, the lens of the eye is clear and malleable. The older a person gets, the harder the lens gets.
“Then after that, it becomes cloudy,” said Dr. Wyche Coleman, an ophalmologist at WK Eye Institute. “And that's when we call it a cataract, because it's blocking the amount of light that's getting to the back of the eye.”
Angel Camden had cataracts and vision issues.
“I wore contacts and glasses at night when I would take the contacts out,” said Camden. “And so, I really couldn't read or see it at a distance.”
Due to eye sensitivity, she had to wear daily disposable contacts.
“And that gets expensive too,” she said.
Her office job became increasingly difficult, especially when doing multiple tasks on the computer, calculator and with pen and paper.
“I was always changing which direction I was looking, you know, to do that work,” Camden said. “And it was awful because that's when my contacts would give me the most trouble.”
Camden made the decision to have laser cataract surgery.
“The laser is really important when we're trying to leave someone free from glasses, just because it does a few portions of the procedure more precisely than we can do it by hand,” explained Coleman.
And she opted to get a PanOptix lens.
“That's a lens that puts things in focus not only far off for things like driving and watching TV, but also for up close and reading,” Coleman said. “And that's sort of a cherry on top of an already good result.”
Camden says the surgery was easy and painless. And she is thrilled with the end result.
“Now I don't have to wear anything. I don't even have to wear cheaters to read,” Camden said with a smile. “Nothing.”
“That's a common result,” Coleman explained. “And it's really life changing for somebody who's been completely glasses dependent and not really a functional human without them. And then suddenly, they have surgery and they don't need them at all anymore.”
“I tell everybody if you haven't had it done, why not? I mean, it's it's such an easy surgery and I've had such good results with it,” Camden said. “I just can't imagine someone not wanting to have it done.”