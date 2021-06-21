SHREVEPORT, La. -- As Cataract Awareness Month is celebrated in June it's important to know how cataracts affect more than eyesight.
A cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. It is the leading cause of blindness worldwide but is easily treatable through surgery.
Cataract surgery can not only correct eyesight, but it can help a person’s mental health, as well.
“So, what we know is this - and I can tell you from personal experience — is that blurred vision causes depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Chris Shelby from the WK Eye Institute.
Shelby said he has seen remarkable changes in patients after cataract surgery. Special needs patients have been especially affected, he said.
“In some of our special needs patients, it's actually quite amazing, like our Down syndrome patients. They will completely shut down. They’re not interacting like they used to,” Shelby explains. “And it's actually really heartwarming to watch. Because we'll do one eye surgery, and literally that next day they're different people. I mean, they're interacting, it's like they're their old selves again.”
Dr. Wyche Coleman from WK Eye Institute said older patients with dementia can also benefit from cataract surgery.
“We commonly have the question asked by family members of people who have dementia and have cataracts, is it worth doing the surgery? And I would overwhelmingly say based on my experience that it almost always is, because their functional status tends to get a lot better,” Coleman explained.
It has to do with repairing one of the senses, Coleman said.
“You can imagine that if your memory is bad, and you're not sure what's going on anyway, and then you add another level of sensory deprivation, being in a fog. Then you lift that veil and people just generally do much better, even if they have late-stage dementia,” Coleman said. “So, I'm a big fan of doing it. And I think it gives people a quality-of-life improvement.”
Shelby said dementia can become worse with poor vision from cataracts, because of a lack of neurological stimulation.
“So, when there's a decrease in that visual stimulation, it's not activating those parts of the brain,” Shelby said.
