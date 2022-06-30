SHREVEPORT, La. — Cataracts are the number one cause of blindness worldwide. In wealthier countries like the U.S., however, easy access to surgery makes cataract blindness less common.
Dr. Chris Shelby of WK Eye Institute says cataract surgery is a relatively short procedure.
“It's an outpatient procedure. Patients come in, of course, they don't eat anything after midnight because we do start an IV and give them a little sedation. Once the IV is started we dilate the eye,” Shelby explains. “And then when the patient goes in the operating room, it takes about six to 10 minutes to actually do the surgery from start to finish. And once they're done, we take them out to the recovery.”
Most people notice an improvement in their vision that day.
“Things are brighter and more colorful,” Shelby said. “We send them home with a shield. They’re at the surgery center about an hour and a half. It's not too long, and they go home.”
Shelby says the best thing about the surgery is that it is completely pain free.
“Most patients who come in are really anxious about it, because they’re about to have eye surgery. So everybody's really sensitive about that,” said Shelby. “The eye is very sensitive, but it's easy to anesthetize. So we numb the eye up completely. Most patients don't feel a thing. You know, some patients will feel a lot of fluid, maybe a little pressure, but it's surprisingly painless. Matter of fact, so much so, that when patients come in for the second eye, they're excited to get it done because they know ‘Hey, wow, this doesn't hurt.’ The results are amazing. It's really nice surgery.”
Along with removing cataracts, there are also options to add corrective lenses to leave the patient completely glasses free.
-----
For more information on cataracts, visit KTBS Community Cataracts.