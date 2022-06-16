SHREVEPORT, La. — Steve Mathis says cataract surgery changed his life.
“The best word is liberation. I mean, I’m liberated from my reading glasses,” Mathis said. “I can see my gauges, see to do everything when working at the farm, or even fishing — threading the fishing hook without cleaning off my glasses every time.”
Mathis was among the many who dealt with cataracts, which are the leading cause of blindness worldwide.
Cataracts get worse over time and can ultimately cause blindness.
“The good news is that it's curable with surgery,” said Dr. Chris Shelby said, an ophthalmologist with WK Eye Institute.
“Cataracts are simply a color change of your God given lens. So, when we're first born our lens is crystal clear like a glass of water. And over time it's like taking Coca Cola and slowly pouring it in a glass of water. It turns kind of yellowish-brown. There's other types of cataracts, but any opacity or hazy spot in your God given lens is a cataract," Shelby said.
There are different types of cataracts.
“The most common is what we call senile, which is a cataract of aging,” Shelby explained. “And that's one where that color change of your lens slowly happens.”
Another type is called posterior subcapsular, which grows rapidly and has dramatic symptoms.
“They're on the very back part of the lens and they create glare, trouble reading,” Shelby said.
That's the type of cataracts Mathis had.
“I couldn’t look at my hands, hardly, and even see them,” said Mathis. “Even when driving, I couldn’t see my gauges, couldn’t see anything.”
“When we’re reading our pupils get smaller,” said Shelby. “So that created a haze when he was trying to read. He couldn’t read street signs. His quality of life was dramatically decreased.”
“I was such a slave to glasses and it was getting worse and worse,” said Mathis.
So Mathis went to Shelby for help. He had laser surgery to remove the cataracts and got new lenses.
“So, he opted for the PanOptix, which is our multifocal lens,” said Shelby.
Mathis had both eyes surgically corrected.
“After surgery, it was amazing,” said Shelby. “He can see distance, he could read up close.”
Mathis said he feels like a kid again, and that the surgery changed his life.
Would he recommend the surgery to others?
“I highly recommend it,” he said. “In fact, my office manager has already done it. My brother-in-law has already done it, since I’ve done it. So, I would push people to get it done.”
June is Cataract Awareness Month