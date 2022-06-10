SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s the number one cause of blindness worldwide. But in the U.S., cataracts are curable through a safe, fairly easy procedure.
Everyone eventually gets cataracts. They happen naturally as a person ages.
“Cataract is a clouding of your natural lens that you're born with. When you're young, it's like a crystal clear bag full of Jello,” said Dr. Wyche Coleman with the WK Eye Institute. “And as you age, it progressively becomes harder. That's when we need readers in our 40s. And then after that, it becomes cloudy. And that's when we call it a cataract, because it's blocking the amount of light that's getting to the back of the eye.”
If not treated, cataracts will cause a person to go blind.
“It’s still the leading cause of blindness worldwide," Coleman said.
Jane Joyner, one of Dr. Coleman's patients said, “I wore glasses, obviously, all the time. I'm nearsighted.”
She had been an avid reader.
“But I'd gotten to where it was very difficult to read books,” Joyner said.
Or, she added, anything like small print on bottles. She tried to correct it with a new glasses prescription.
“So, I was having a lot of difficulty with my glasses, trying to read the fine print on anything,” she said.
So, she went in for a checkup.
“And he said that a new prescription would not help me too much because I had the cataracts,” said Joyner.
“A lot of people will go try to get glasses made again. And they just can't quite get it the way they need it,” Coleman said. “And commonly, that's a cataract that's causing that problem.”
“Reading any kind of signs or anything like that was difficult,” Joyner said. “And light, everything seemed dark.”
Coleman did laser cataract surgery with corrective lenses to correct Joyner’s vision. She says the procedure was fairly easy.
“It's, of course, scary because somebody's operating on your eye,” she said. “But they have it all down pat. You show up, you know, and they go through the whole procedure with you.”
Now colors are more vivid, the world has brightened up. And Joyner’s vision is now 20/20.
“I can read the little print on bottles, which is very nice,” she said.
Coleman says everyone eventually gets cataracts.
“If you’re not seeing as good as you think you should see, even with your best glasses prescription, then that’s the time to get cataract surgery,” he said.
So, would Joyner do it again?
“Definitely,” she said with a smile. “I would recommend it.”