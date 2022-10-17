SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday.
There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
Classes are in a group setting but participants will be able to meet with a certified housing counselor one on one, there will be three on site. A budget will be created for the client, then a credit report is reviewed, and a credit action plan is made. If the participant is able to follow the action plan, then it improves FICO scores, which leads to an approval to purchase a home.
Classes start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities of North Louisiana building at 902 Olive Street in Shreveport.
The class dates are:
- Tuesday, Oct 18
- Thursday, Oct 19
- Tuesday, Oct 25
- Thursday, Oct 27
Registration is required and seating is limited, to reserve your spot email info@ccnla.org or call 318.865.0200 ext. 121.