SHREVEPORT, La - Elvis Aaron Presley or just Elvis was one of the most popular and dynamic entertainers of all time.
The popularity of Elvis is still noteworthy to this day, 43 years after his unexpected death in Memphis, Tenn. on Aug. 16, 1977.
The memories of Elvis are kept alive by his fans like Diane Harmon of Shreveport. Harmon traveled to Memphis for the annual "Elvis Week" commemoration for decades, and this year was no exception. But the 2020 version of this crusade was not the same due to the pandemic.
"The parking lot was barely even, had a few cars there in front of the 'Elvis Presley's Memphis' big 200,000-square-foot museum area. It was not all like the years past. For my 23rd year, it was different," Harmon said.
Although it was a suppressed Elvis Week, Harmon said she was still glad she went because she still got to deliver her club's $250 contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
That club, Elvis' Angels, also donates to the James Burton Foundation, where there is a lot of gratitude.