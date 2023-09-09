Centenary Book Bazaar was a big hit

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 36th Centenary Book Bazaar Friday and Saturday was a big hit.
About 3,000 people came through to browse almost 60,000 items for sale.
“It's the same people every year. They start lining up to get in at 4 o’ clock. ... So, they could be the first ones there. And since I've done this for 32 years, I know all of those people. It's like seeing the old friends coming back every year,” said Grace Bareikis, Muses Book Bazaar chairwoman.
The bazaar featured everything from DVDs, vinyls, and of course, books. All the items were donated.
Laura Raines, a sixth grade teacher, bought around a hundred books for her and her classroom. She was excited to see so many book lovers.
“I'm so thankful that they put this on every year. It's great. It's so nice to know that people still love to read. I really appreciate that as a teacher,” said Raines.
Profits from the Book Bazaar, sponsored by the Centenary Muses, will be used for projects and programs for Centenary students. About $70,000 is expected to be raised this year. More than $1 million has been generated since the its start.
Next year’s Book Bazaar is already scheduled the Friday after Labor Day.