SHREVEPORT, La. — The Centenary Alumni Association has planned the return of its “Beast Feast: Something for Everyone!” fundraiser for Saturday, April 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Centenary’s Jones Rice Field. Beast Feast is a unique, festival style culinary event featuring wild game, seafood, and other “off the menu” items prepared by local backyard chefs and popular restaurateurs.
All proceeds from the event support student scholarships.
“We are excited for our fifth annual Beast Feast,” said Katie Chopin, director of alumni and family relations at Centenary. “This year we have 19 cook teams competing and will have a wider selection of vegan/vegetarian items available. There’s ‘something for everyone!’ This year not only will cook teams be competing for the ‘Best of Beast Feast’ award but they will also be competing for best of their category: Beef/Poultry/Pork, Seafood, Wild Game, and Vegan/Vegetarian.
The Office of the Lt. Governor and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board is returning as a partner for the third year by providing a generous donation of Louisiana seafood which includes crawfish, shrimp, and oysters, all to be prepared by area restaurants and backyard chefs. Additionally, the Louisiana Beef Industry Council is providing a variety of cuts of beef to be prepared by volunteer chefs. A full list of chefs and cook teams will be updated in the coming weeks at centenary.edu/beastfeast.
Individual tickets for Beast Feast are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are available at centenary.edu/beastfeast. All tickets include sample-sized food portions from all vendors, unlimited soda and bottled water, and a commemorative koozie. Premium craft beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Children 12 and under are free and can enjoy games and activities in the Kid Zone.
For more information, contact Katie Chopin, Director of Alumni & Family Relations at Centenary, at alumni@centenary.edu or 318.869.5115.