SHREVEPORT, LA — Shreveport’s KTBS Channel 3 will air its annual Christmas special featuring the Centenary College Choir on Sunday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 24, at 10:30 p.m. The broadcast will also be presented several times on Christmas Day in rotation with other programming. Check KTBS.com for details on the Christmas Day schedule.
“The program highlights some wonderful and quintessential sounds of the season, from holiday favorites like ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘Silver Bells’ to the invitation to the profound meaning of Christmas with works such as Paul Manz’s ‘E’en So, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come’ and Sir David Willcocks’ ‘Birthday Carol,’” said Dr. David Hobson, director of the Centenary College Choir. “This year’s offering also features accompanying and solo work by Dr. Gay Grosz, head of our piano area at the Hurley School of Music. Together with our sponsor Willis-Knighton Health System and our friends at KTBS, we view this as a Christmas gift to our Ark-La-Tex community.”