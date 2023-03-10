SHREVEPORT, La. - Northwest Louisiana’s first regional career fair after seven years was held today at Centenary College.
Centenary partnered with Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Southern University Shreveport, the Louisiana Workforce Development Commission, and the City of Shreveport to welcome employers.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also attended to personally interact with the attendees.
“There are a lot of opportunities [in Shreveport] to branch out and get your name out there, and I feel like this is a good start just for building your career up in the future," LSUS student Kameron Thirkles said.
The career fair gave students and job seekers a chance to learn about and interact with over 100 employers and recruiters ranging from marketing, food, health, and even law enforcement.
"I think this helps get people [in the community] to lay eyes on employers, and they can help you network...you can learn about what kind of jobs are out there, what the jobs actually entail, and it helps get the awareness out," LSUS graduate assistant Danae Pannebaker said.
Employers and recruiters took the opportunity to provide details about specific job and internship openings and to schedule interviews with interested applicants that attended.