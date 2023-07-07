SHREVEPORT, La. - If you love Opera, you won't want to miss this weekend's event at Centenary College in Shreveport.
KTBS 3's Community Projects Director Jan Elkins shares a spotlight on it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.