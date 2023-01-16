Centenary hosts Dream Week 2023 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary College students, faculty, and staff will celebrate the legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the College’s 2023 Dream Week. The 2023 Dream Week theme is “The Time is Now: Expanding the Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of Centenary College, Dr. LaToya Pierce honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by saying, "He was a model and exemplar of not only reminding us who we are as a people, reminding the world of our place here and our important and relevance."
When talking about Dream Week 2023 Centenary College senior, Markiese Boykin, says, "This is a great way to inspire students to further their education, further leadership."
Centenary College's Chair of the Theatre program, Logan Sledge says, "We really want to model good citizenship and leadership and what it means to go out into the world and have a positive impact and make make positive changes. "
The week includes a schedule of educational and cultural events from Monday Jan 16 to Saturday Jan 21. The full schedule is available below.
These events are free and open to the public.
Monday, January 16
Degree Plan Workshop: Students Mentoring Students
2:00-3:30pm
Whited Room
Upper-level Centenary students will be available to help first- and second-year students fill out their degree plans in a relaxed environment. Pizza and other refreshments will be served. All students who haven't yet completed their degree plan are invited to attend. No appointments are needed.
Students interested in volunteering to help their colleagues should contact Kevin Brown at kbrown@my.centenary.edu or Dr. Christal Schoen at cschoen@centenary.edu.
Tuesday, January 17
Imposter Syndrome Colloquium with Dr. Marie Vázquez Morgan
11:10am
Whited Room
Dr. Marie Vázquez Morgan's colloquium will focus on the experiences of persons of color in STEM, emphasizing the ways in which Imposter Syndrome affects people working in the medical field. Vázquez Morgan has many years of experience in healthcare and health equity research dealing with communities of color. She has served on national boards related to DEI and Cultural Competence and has a national reputation for working toward fair and equitable policies across multiple domains.
Vázquez Morgan earned a Ph.D. in Health Studies/Community Health from Texas Women's University and a Master of Health Science Degree with a focus on Education from LSU Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC). She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from LSUHSC, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from LSU-Shreveport, and an Associate in Marketing degree from the Berkeley School.
Poetry Slam
6:00pm
Meadows Museum
Students, staff, and faculty are invited to read poetry inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, including their own original works or pieces written by others. A reception will follow.
For more information, please contact Dr. Christal Schoen at cschoen@centenary.edu.
Wednesday, January 18
Chalk the Walk and Dream Week T-shirt Distribution
11:00am – 1:00pm
Bynum Commons
A Call to Action: Engaging with Community Leaders
7:00pm
Whited Room
This event is an opportunity for the community to meet with local community leaders who serve in politics, advocate for voting rights, and practice law. Attendees will come to understand how these leaders contribute to our communities in a positive way. This event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, January 19
Mental Health Workshop with Dr. Latoya Pierce
11:10am
Kilpatrick Auditorium
During this workshop, participants will gain insight into how to better care for their mental health. Dr. Latoya Pierce, Centenary's Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, will host the event along with Kristal Poland, LPC, and Ebony Holliday. Pierce earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education/School Counseling and Guidance Services in 2005 from the University of New Orleans. She earned her Master of Mental Health Counseling from Loyola University in 2002.
Painting Affirmations
12:15pm
Centenary Cafeteria
Following the Mental Health Workshop, students will be invited to paint positive affirmations on the windows of the cafeteria to be displayed throughout Dream Week and beyond.
Montgomery Bus Boycott Play Reading with the Centenary Theatre Program and Mahogany Ensemble Theatre
6:30pm
Anderson Auditorium
The Centenary Theatre Program is partnering with Mahogany Ensemble Theatre to present the Montgomery Bus Boycott Play Reading. Following the presentation, local civil rights activists will discuss the themes of the play and add historical context.
Friday, January 20
Volunteering at Ridgewood Middle School
9:00am
Meeting place: Centenary Square Parking Lot
Centenary students will speak at Ridgewood about what it means to be a college student. In addition, they will provide encouragement and perspective for middle school students.
Contact Dr. Christal Schoen at cschoen@centenary.edu or by texting 989.714.5227 for more information. Student volunteers from every academic program, athletic team, and student organization are encouraged to participate.
Saturday, January 21
Mural Painting
4:00pm
Student Union Building
The theme of this year's Dream Week is "The Time Is Now: Expanding the Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King." Students, staff, and faculty of all levels of artistic ability are invited to help paint a canvas mural that will be hung in the Student Union Building throughout Dream Week and beyond.
MLK Oratory Competition for K-12 Students
1:00pm
Kilpatrick Auditorium
In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, this oratory competition is designed to highlight the cultural diversity and talent of the community while recognizing and encouraging the writing and public speaking skills of local K-12 students. Centenary students are invited to help judge this competition and/or attend for their own enjoyment.
Contact Logan Sledge at msledge@centenary.edu for more information