SHREVEPORT, La - A Centenary College professor has left the school right before the end of the school year.
"Dr. Ross Smith is no longer with Centenary College and should not contact you. I apologize for this disruption to your class," said Provost and Dean Karen Soul in an email to students.
The e-mail also informed students that another instructor will be taken Smith's place.
KTBS-3 reached out to the college's media relations spokesperson and was told the school has no comment.
Smith left KTBS-3 a message saying he would not make a statement until he consults his attorney.