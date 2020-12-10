BOSSIER CITY, La. - The arena formally known as CenturyLink Center has been renamed to “”Brookshire Grocery Arena.”
The announcement came during a press conference Thursday morning.
Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker, announced Brookshire’s as their naming partner for the multi-purpose center. The commitment between Brookshire’s and the arena will last for 10 years.
The renaming resulted from a contract that was signed between Bossier City and Brookshire’s. According to Bossier City’s Public Information Officer, Traci Ponder, Brookshire’s will pay $4.2 million for the naming rights.
As Brookshire’s developed the new logo for the arena, they wanted to ensure they maintained connection to a local landmark. Brookshire’s Chief Operating Officer and family member Trent Brookshire, said at the press conference, “And you look at it and it's got three words on it and a little thing right? But that little thing to us represents upward flight with the 4 contrails of what would be a B-52 bomber which represents our connection back to Barksdale Air Force, right here in Bossier.”
Brookshire’s will pay the $4.2 million bill over the ten year period of the contract.
The General Manager for the arena Rebecca Bonnevier, said Brookshire’s paid more than any organization who had the naming rights in previous years.