Changes coming to Ash Wednesday observances this year

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Diocese of Shreveport announced Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17 will be much different this year for church-goers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the Diocese will be following the European model of ash distribution this year to maintain no-contact guidelines and ashes will be sprinkled above one's forehead.
The guidelines come from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Vatican.
Typically the sign of the cross is made by the priest or deacon on a person's head.
