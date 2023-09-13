SHREVEPORT, La. - Nine out of 10 wildfires nationwide are human-caused and fully preventable. Recent research shows that 95% of Americans feel that they can make a difference in preventing fires - though many don’t always know how.
To help educate Americans on how to help prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires, the Ad Council, the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service are releasing the newest phase of their iconic Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign, “Smokey is Within.”
Washington state forester George Geissler reminds viewers when they put fire safety tips into action, they channel their inner Smokey to protect our lands from unwanted, human-caused wildfires.
As one of the most well-known icons in advertising history and the longest-running PSA in American history, Smokey Bear and his "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires" motto have educated the public on how to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires for nearly 80 years.
But his work isn’t over.
With wildfires growing in scale and severity across all corners of the United States, Smokey’s message is critical that Americans be informed of their capacity to keep lands safe.