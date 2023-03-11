SHREVEPORT, La . - The 10th annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiator cook-off was held downtown at Festival Plaza this Saturday.
Gumbo chefs and their teams catered to over 5,000 attendees and competed for the $500 cash prize plus a commemorative trophy and medal.
The top three winning teams for each of the categories were: seafood, chicken/sausage and lagniappe.
All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.