child care
Rawpixel

To support all families in accessing high quality child care, the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) provides financial assistance to low-income families while they are working or attending school.

Click here to learn much more.

DO I QUALIFY FOR CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE (CCAP)?

 

  • Families are eligible for CCAP if:

    •  Every adult in the household is a US citizen or an eligible alien, residing in the state of Louisiana

    • Every adult in the household, meets one of the following requirements:

      • Works at least 20 hours a week

      • OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student

      • OR attends an accredited school or a training program at least 20 hours a week

      • OR attends a combination of work and school

      • OR is actively seeking work

      • OR participates in a transitional living program

      •  OR receives disability income

      • OR is experiencing homelessness

    • Your household’s income before any deductions from your paycheck is less than the amount listed below for your household size (monthly gross earned and unearned income)   

      • Click here to learn much more.
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments