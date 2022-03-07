To support all families in accessing high quality child care, the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) provides financial assistance to low-income families while they are working or attending school.
DO I QUALIFY FOR CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE (CCAP)?
Families are eligible for CCAP if:
Every adult in the household is a US citizen or an eligible alien, residing in the state of Louisiana
Every adult in the household, meets one of the following requirements:
Works at least 20 hours a week
OR attends an accredited school or a training program as a full-time student
OR attends an accredited school or a training program at least 20 hours a week
OR attends a combination of work and school
OR is actively seeking work
OR participates in a transitional living program
OR receives disability income
OR is experiencing homelessness
Your household’s income before any deductions from your paycheck is less than the amount listed below for your household size (monthly gross earned and unearned income)
