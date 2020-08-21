KEITHVILLE, La. – Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary located less than 30 miles outside of Shreveport, La., launched new online educational activities aimed at middle school students seeking new content for virtual, classroom or hybrid learning this fall.
These activities join existing lessons for elementary school students and provide new ways for the public to engage with the sanctuary and learn about its more than 300 chimpanzees with enriching content from the comforts of home.
Released Friday, the new online educational activities seek to provide middle school students with a variety of lessons on chimpanzee behavior, enrichment, habitats and life at the sanctuary that are both educational and enriching.
“We’re thrilled to expand our online educational activities to advance our mission of educating the public about our fascinating chimpanzees and the species as a whole,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “Our team were inspired by education standards, not a particular curriculum, to develop these activities with the goal of providing flexibility for educators and parents to incorporate our educational tools into their individual at-home or classroom learning styles.”
The structure of the four-part series is inspired by middle school level Next Generation Science standards, which promote rich content for an internal benchmark standard for science education. Each lesson includes a blog or video and a complimentary keywords list, along with additional hands-on activities like designing a chimpanzee habitat, creating an enrichment calendar and learning how to practice chimpanzee behaviorist skills.
Stay up-to-date on all chimp-related online learning here. Participants are encouraged to share their completed lessons with the sanctuary on their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
About Chimp Haven
Chimp Haven, the national chimpanzee sanctuary, is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a refuge for chimpanzees, most of whom were retired from biomedical research. Located on 200 acres of rich forested land near Shreveport, Louisiana, the sanctuary is home to more than 300 chimpanzees who are able to live out the rest of their lives in comfortable retirement. The sanctuary is dedicated to meeting the needs of its chimps. It is made up of a wide range of dynamic habitats for the chimpanzees, including multiple acres of natural forests for them to explore. More information can be found at chimphaven.org.