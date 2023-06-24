TEXARKANA, Ark. – Christ on the Hill hosted a free Community Fun Day on Saturday at Bramble Park.
Despite the hot weather, many came out to enjoy the music, free food and diapers and clothes giveaway, while the servants in the crowd talked to people about Jesus.
Josh Chiles, of Life House Church, said five churches had gotten together to bless those in the Rose Hill neighborhood.
Chiles said we all worship the same God, so why not come together for events?
And those five churches, when joined together in ministry and outreach, call their group Christ on the Hill.