SHREVEPORT, La. - After shopping for presents, many people are now looking for the perfect tree to put those gifts under.
Like everything else, trees are costing a lot more this year. The majority of growers say that they are expected to pay five to 15 percent more than last year.
KTBS 3 stopped by Akin's Nursery in Shreveport where, for most, getting a tree is special part of their holiday tradition.
Christmas trees start selling as early as Halloween. Pre-orders start rolling in during the beginning of October. However, some like to wait until after Thanksgiving to start searching for their perfect tree to last them for the entire Christmas season.