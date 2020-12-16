SHREVEPORT, La. -- Christus Health System rolled out their first batch of vaccinations for healthcare workers on Monday.
Since the FDA’s emergency use approval for the coronavirus vaccination, Shreveport-Bossier City hospitals have started to vaccinate healthcare workers first. However, there is still a great deal of skepticism around the vaccine. One of the concerns is how quickly the vaccine was created.
Most vaccines are developed over the course of a few years. All vaccines attempt to get your body’s immune system to create antibodies to attack a virus. In the case of the coronavirus vaccine, miRNA technology is used. It takes genetic code of the virus.
The genetic code codes as the "spike protein", which is a protein on the surface of the coronavirus. According to Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Rick Michael, “In this case the protein for the spiked protein, it puts that spike protein on the surface of your muscle cell. Your body sees that and knows that that's not a normal protein in your body and forms antibodies to attack that protein.
Unlike the flu shot, which injects inactive traces of the flu into the body, Michael says the COVID-19 vaccine only contains genetic material from the virus. This helps your body build up an immune response if you are exposed.
Another concern about this vaccine are possible side effects.
Christus Health Therapy Director Nick Huckaby was vaccinated Monday.
When asked how he felt 48 hours after his vaccination, Huckaby said, “For me, my experience was very similar to the flu as far as the vaccine. You know with the soreness in the shoulder, it lasted for maybe a couple of hours, but the next morning I felt perfectly fine. So far still feeling good."
Ochsner-LSU Health and Willis-Knighton also received the vaccine earlier this week.