SHREVEPORT, La-- On Friday--- Governor John Bel Edwards officially moved Louisiana into phase three of the state's reopening.
Restrictions have impacted gatherings of many businesses and organizations, including the church.
Churches could operate at 50% capacity under phase two. Under phase three churches can gather at 75% capacity.
On the first Sunday under phase three-- Bishop Brandon, Senior Pastor of Praise Temple in Shreveport, is still taking measures to ensure the safety of its members by operating at an even lesser capacity than fifty percent. This is in an effort to get people back into the church while also safely monitoring the coronavirus cases.
Although the White House Coronavirus Task Force does not mention a mask mandate under any phase, Gov. Edwards says the mask mandate will stay in place.
Churches are requiring masks, providing hand sanitizer and practicing physical distancing.