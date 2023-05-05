SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s a day to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the second French empire in 1862.
Today that celebration brings millions of dollars to local restaurants.
Juan Zuniga is the manager at El Compadre in Shreveport. He says they are prepared for the increase in business.
"Cinco De Mayo to me means that we’re gonna be busy..." says Zuniga.
"It brings an uptick in business as well. It's a really significant day because sales-wise it’s the biggest day of the year for us. We're really blessed. People in the community know what we do here for Cinco de Mayo. we like to give our customers every now and then just a shot of tequila to get them in the festive spirit and it brings a smile to people's faces."
About three percent of Shreveport’s population is Hispanic according to census data.
But Cinco de Mayo is not just limited to one community or one type of restaurant.
Johnathan Reynolds is the owner of Louisiana Daquiri Bar. Over the last few years, his Cinco de Mayo celebration has grown into a huge event complete with food, festive decorations, and even a live concert.
"We have Juvenile, the artist, performing live...he'll probably be hitting the stage around 9 o'clock,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds says customers will find all of the Cinco de Mayo staples at his daiquiri bar.
"We'll have plenty of tequila and margaritas. Four food truck vendors pulled up on site so we'll have some quesadillas and tacos and nachos...we'll have some brisket, some burritos…so please come out.” Reynolds said.
They expect to see a crowd of nearly 1,000 people this weekend.