Cinemark is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse program again this year.
The annual program features family-friendly films each Wednesday on the big screen for only $1.50 per ticket.
Fans of all ages will be able to see Angry Birds, DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, Illumination’s Sing 2 and Tom & Jerry.
Ticket holders can also enjoy exclusive dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.
The program runs from June 15 through August 3. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 16, at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.