SHREVEPORT, La.--The family of Devin Myers was honored on Tuesday during the city council meeting in Shreveport. Councilman Alan Jackson introduced plans for a scholarship in his honor.
The resolution wasn't voted on because some changes need to be made to improve the wording of the resolution, to make it clear the city won't be funding the scholarship. The mother of the beloved basketball star has continued to make an impact in the community.
"Kids need to know we care, I am that mother, I will still be that and it doesn't matter if it is kids at Huntington or wherever the kids are, they know mama T is coming," said Shartarshea Myers.
Myers plans to start a closet at Huntington High, to make sure students have everything they need while on campus.