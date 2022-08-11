SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The council passed a moratorium that would prevent SWEPCO from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits.
Caddo Commission tried passing something similar last week that attempt failed but the commission plans to try to get it passed once again next Thursday.
"There were members of our district that were disconnected, we were told they wouldn't be disconnected but that wasn't true. We had a young lady who suffered a seizure as a result of trying to move out of a hot house and trying to find someone nice and cool," said city council member Dr. Alan Jackson.
Just as a reminder this doesn't mean customers shouldn't pay their bills it simply means during this heat wave services will not be disconnected.