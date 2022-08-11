SHREVEPORT, LA.--The Shreveport City Council is looking to help those struggling to pay their electric bill.
The council passed a resolution urging SWEPCO to refrain from disconnecting customers as temperatures continue to consistently soar into the triple digits.
SWEPCO released the following statement Thursday morning:
KTBS reported last night and this morning that SWEPCO will not be disconnecting customers due to the passage of the Shreveport City Council resolution. This statement is not accurate. SWEPCO disconnects customers in accordance with rules established by the Louisiana Public Service Commission. We do not cut off service when there are heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
Caddo commissioners tried passing a similar resolution last week but it failed to pass with a majority vote. Commissioners who support the measure hope to re-introduce it for consideration again.
"There were members of our district that were disconnected. We were told they wouldn't be disconnected but that wasn't true. We had a young lady who suffered a seizure as a result of trying to move out of a hot house and trying to find someone nice and cool," said City Council member Alan Jackson.
Jackson said just as a reminder this doesn't mean customers shouldn't pay their; it simply means during heat advisories services will not be disconnected.
-----
Editor's note: The original story was updated to include the statement from SWEPCO to clear up any misunderstanding about when disconnections will happen.