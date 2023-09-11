SHREVEPORT, La. - It is the 22nd anniversary of one of the worst tragedies in United States history and all around the country people will be ensuring we pay tribute forever to the 2,977 people who lost their lives on 9/11/01.
The City of Bossier City, in partnership with Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB), will host a memorial program on Monday at the Liberty Garden at Bossier City Complex at 620 Benton Road.
The program will be attended by local first responders. The speaker for the memorial will be Lt. Colonel Oliver Jenkins Ret. USMC., Barksdale Air Force Honor Guard, Ministers Lorenzo Johnson of Sunflower Baptist Church and Pastor James McMenis of Word of God Ministries. Sonja Bailes of Bossier Parish Schools will be the Mistress of Ceremony.
Mayor Chandler said that it is important that we would set aside this time to not only honor those who lost their life but also those who gave their life.
KBB will offer opportunities for citizens to purchase bricks to be engraved and forever placed in Liberty Garden.
The program will begin at 9 a.m.
This year marks the sixth year the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has hosted its all day commemorative stair climb. Open to members and non-members, people in the community are invited to strive to reach a goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number as the World Trade Center.
Eight Stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the BHP YMCA. Stairmasters can be reserved for a 25 minute time slot beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday.
"We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community," says Gary Lash, CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. "It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of the year when we fulfill our mission most fully."
Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.