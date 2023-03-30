SHREVEPORT, La. – Residents of Delaware Street were frustrated with the amount of potholes surrounding them and planned to take matters into their own hands.
However, the City finally decided to step in at the last minute.
“So we decided to take things into our own hands. I went yesterday and bought over $300 worth of asphalt to start patching the holes on our street ourselves,” said Mike Gabel, local resident.
Many residents reached out to city officials including Shreveport City Council member, Jim Taliaferro. This resulted in some progress on Delaware when the city filled one pothole. However, multiple other potholes were still left.
“These are constituents of mine, these are fellow citizens, and I don't want anyone to have to spend their money and their time to go out and fill potholes because their street is unlevel or is not worthy of vehicle traffic,” said City Council member, Jim Taliaferro.
Taliaferro said that the potholes are the responsibility of public works and that he's been in communication with them since February 7, when he initially got the call about Delaware Street.
Before the plan could be carried out by the residents, the City came in with trucks to fix the damaged road.
This left Gable frustrated but relieved that the problem is finally fixed.
“Several neighbors have gotten together and funded this and they're gonna be here at four to fill up potholes that the city is now doing right at this moment. So it's kind of lame that they come out the day that we were going to do it,” said Gabel.
“Of course, as a representative of my district, I am pleased that we were able to resolve the situation on Delaware. However, this was not something that I did, but a collaboration of effort and rescheduling on behalf of our Public works and Streets department," Taliaferro said. "I am grateful to our employees for their dedication to their craft, and their willingness to serve the citizens of Shreveport with professional services.”