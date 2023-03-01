SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is proud to partner with Centenary College of Louisiana, Louisiana State University Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Southern University Shreveport, and the Louisiana Workforce Development Commission to hold Northwest Louisiana’s first regional career fair in seven years from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 10 in the Centenary Fitness Center.
The fair is free to students and job seekers.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux said, “This is a great opportunity for the City of Shreveport to partner with higher education to promote employment and education. To grow our economy and our workforce, we must work together and create opportunities.”
The career fair is a “browse” event that will allow students and job seekers to learn about and interact with a wide variety of employers and recruiters. Employers and recruiters will use the career fair as an opportunity to provide students and job seekers with details about specific job and internship openings and to schedule interviews.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event through the Handshake career platform and also to bring several copies of their resumes to leave with potential employers. A list of participating employers and recruiters will be updated at centenary.edu/regionalcareerfair.
Parking for the Regional Career Fair will be available in the Smith Building lot, along Woodlawn Avenue, and behind the Gold Dome.
The job fair is currently at capacity with 101 employers and recruiters who will be in attendance including the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport Police Department.