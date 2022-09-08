City of Shreveport workers frustrated after Healthcare Trust Fund Board vote

SHREVEPORT, La.-There was special meeting Wednesday to clear up misconceptions about healthcare in the City of Shreveport and vote on measures to change health insurance benefits for 2023.
Many former and current city workers attended the meeting, ready to voice their concerns about the changes that could come and the process the Healthcare Trust Fund Board used to achieve those changes.
The public was allowed to voice their impassioned pleas for a fair process.
One of the most vocal was CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System Jaf Fielder who said his organization never received an RFP or request for proposal.
"Where is the formal RFP? We have yet to receive any proof that the city has followed it's purchasing policies by issuing a formal RFP in this matter."
He went on to say that there is no way Willis-Kinghton could not match it's competitor's numbers.
Market president for Aetna Health Insurance Plans, Cynthia Follmer also attended to meeting to make it clear that her agency had not received a formal RFP from the city's brokers.
The board went on to approve a three-tier plan with insurance provider BlueCross BlueShield.
Michael E. Carter, president of the Shreveport Police Officers Association responded to the vote. "This means that we're going to litigate at every possible measure," he told KTBS. "Today was a joke," said Carter as he slammed the board's decision.
After the vote, Councilman Grayson Boucher discussed his displeasure with the vote in an official statement:
“First, I want to thank each and every employee and retiree as well as their families. Your service, sacrifice and dedication to the citizens of this city have not gone unnoticed by this elected official.
“The vote by the Healthcare Trust Board is both disappointing and troubling. After weeks of questions about the process and much study and investigation, by myself and others, I am convinced there were major issues with the RFP process or lack there of. The largest healthcare provider in this area was not allowed to provide a true bid for services, thus skewing the final bid amounts. This was not fair for anyone, especially those employed by the city and the taxpayers.
“As a councilman, I plan to propose we stay on the same plan that have been on in 2022 for the next calendar year. This is the only fair thing to do at this point. The next administration and council must work hard next year to provide adequate and responsible healthcare choices for 2024. Our employees, retirees and citizens deserve that.”