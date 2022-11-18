SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Claiborne Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores.
Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to an A+ school performance score of 96.2.
Because the score was raised by four points, Dr. Lester proudly bumped the number of pies she would take to the face to four.
The students chosen to pie the principal included the school's current Student of the Year and a Claiborne Magnet alumni who returned just for the special pie event.
"I thought surely they would forget, and a pie in the face is so memorable and I have elementary boys and girls so they've been talking about it all week about Dr. Lester getting a pie in the face," said Dr. Lester.
She credits the students' success to their hard work, and the backing of an amazing staff dedicating to seeing them soar.
"The whole school rallies around our boys and girls, and it was a schoolwide effort to get the scores up," she said.