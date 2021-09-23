SHREVEPORT, La - Hunters For The Hungry is asking Louisiana to make room in their freezer and donate protein to one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state for the Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2021 going through this weekend.
Hunters For The Hungry (H4H) will accept any properly packaged, labeled and dated game, fish, or other protein at one of multiple drop-off locations throughout the state of Louisiana. Visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check the information on your community - dates and times may vary.
Thanks to donations this past year (2020/2021), Hunters For The Hungry was able process over 25,000 pounds of donated deer meat and market programs like Clean Out Your Freezer Day, which brought in another 25,000 pounds of donated protein frozen goods.
With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H is able to pull together a successful statewide effort to provide for the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected those who are faced with food insecurity and the food banks that serve them, but H4H is hopeful that the sportsmen of Louisiana will continue to care and share.
To find your local drop-off location’s date and times, visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com and click on “Freezer Day.” In Shreveport, The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is accepting donations this week through Friday. They will not be accepting them this weekend.