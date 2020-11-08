SHREVEPORT, La-- Medical bills are one of the major reasons why some people file for bankruptcy. Portable worship ministry, ClearView Church, is lending a helping hand to the people Caddo and Bossier parishes with their “Forgiveness Project.”
To mark their ten-year anniversary, they partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit specializing in medical debt elimination.
While many Americans suffer from increased medical bills, their debt is bought by “debt purchasers” or “debt collectors” for pennies on the dollar. This still does not excuse patients from footing the bill. That is where ClearView is stepping in. Clearview’s goal is to raise $15,000. This money will be used to purchase a batch of debt equaling $1.5 million in medical bill dues. This money will be used to pay off select recipient’s medical debt in Caddo and Bossier parishes.
Recipients must meet specific criteria set by RIP Medical Debt. Those recipients will receive a letter in the mail from RIP Medical Debt stating, “Your debt will be forgiven, in Jesus’ name.”
As of Sunday, the church already reached a third of their $15,000 goal. They hope to reach their goal by November 22nd.
