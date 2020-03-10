SHREVEPORT, La. - During the 60th Anniversary Celebration for Coldwell Banker - Gosslee, the parking lot turned blue with community supporters wearing blue shirts, releasing blue smoke and serving blue themed refreshments on Tuesday, Mar. 10.
Brad Gosslee, President and Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker - Gosslee, unveiled the new logo of the business, which now has the north star symbol.
Coldwell Banker - Gosslee partnered with the Greater Shreveport of Commerce to celebrate 60 years of helping local families buy and sell homes with a ribbon cutting.