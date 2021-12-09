SHREVEPORT, LA.--According to police a truck collided with a motorcycle on Youree Dr. forcing part of the stretch of the road to shut down on Thursday evening.
No word yet on the condition of those involved. According to sources close to at least one of the victims.
Those involved were taken to LSU Shreveport. KTBS talked with a witness who tried to help the victim on the motorcycle.
“I saw a guy on the ground, three cars and a motorcycle torn to pieces basically. He was breathing but it was pretty hard for him to breathe,” said Brandon Garrett.
KTBS has reached out to Shreveport police we'll keep you updated as we learn more.