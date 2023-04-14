MARSHALL, Texas – Martha McSally, America’s first female combat fighter pilot, first woman to command a fighter squadron, and a former U.S. representative and senator, will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
The event is organized by the nonprofit East Texas Speakers Forum, a regional speaker series launched in 2019. Tickets are on sale now through the Memorial City Hall box office. Seat prices are $25, $30 and $35. For more information or to buy tickets, visit memorialcityhall.com, call (903) 934-7992 or the box office at 110 E. Houston Street in Marshall.
Born in 1966 in Rhode Island, McSally lost her father when she was 12. She went on to win an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduating in 1988 with a bachelor of science in biology. She earned a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, then proceeded to pilot training. She earned her pilot’s wings in 1991and was assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio. In 1995 she was deployed to Kuwait, where she flew combat patrol over Iraq, enforcing the no-fly zone over southern Iraq and becoming the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. In 2004, she took command of the 354th Fighter Squadron. She retired from the Air Force in 2010. A Republican, McSally served Arizona as a U.S. representative from 2015 to 2019 and was its U.S. senator from 2019 to 2020.
“We are excited to provide an opportunity for our neighbors to hear from a woman who has made history in so many ways,” said Ric Brack, president of the Speakers Forum. “Memorial City Hall, with its own history as a memorial to soldiers in both world wars, is the perfect venue for Col. McSally.”
The East Texas Speakers Forum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. Its mission is to facilitate and host events in East Texas with speakers that will educate, engage, and culturally enrich our communities. Founding board members represent Christus Health, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal, Texas Bank and Trust, and the University of Texas at Tyler. Sponsorships are available for this event and include tickets and a preshow meet and greet/photo op with Col. McSally.