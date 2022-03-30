SHREVEPORT, La. — To close out Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, KTBS features a beloved member of the Willis-Knighton staff who has gone through it.
Scotty Johnson has been a member of the Willis-Knighton staff for 18 years.
“In the morning time I drive a mail truck for the distribution center. And I deliver boxes and stuff. And I get the chance to meet people and smile. They’re waiting on me every day like family,” said Johnson. “And in the evening time I come back, and I keep the property clean and nice and neat.”
Normally, Johnson is always on the go. But something changed in November.
“When I was at home, I got to feeling weak,” he said. “I got my wife to drive me to the ER.”
Doctors did a number of tests and found a tumor on his colon.
“Dr. Patel came to my room and he told me don't worry, he’s got my back and everything will be fine,” said Johnson.
Weakness and fatigue can be symptoms of anemia. And anemia can be a sign of colorectal cancer.
“That’s a low blood count in a person who has maintained normal counts throughout their life,” explained Dr. Joyce Feagin, a medical oncologist and palliative care physician with Willis-Knighton Cancer Center. “Other signs might include some rectal bleeding, blood in the stool, lower abdominal crampy pain, or changes in the caliber or size of your stool.”
During treatment, Johnson had to be still for a while, which is tough for a guy like him.
“I was laying at home for November, December and January,” said Johnson. “I started back to work Feb. 1. I couldn’t stay away!”
His coworkers love Johnson’s positive outlook. And he has kept it throughout his illness.
“We’re gonna go through four more treatments. And we’re going to be out of the woods,” said Johnson. “We’re gonna do a CT scan and we’re going to be good to go. Thank God!”
The key to a good prognosis is early detection and screening. Many people put off colonoscopies. But Dr. Feagin says that’s a bad idea.
“You might wait until we’re at a point where we don’t have good options,” said Feagin. “Or even the good options we do have you’re not eligible for because your liver has failed or your kidneys have failed, or you’re too worn down to be a good candidate for treatment.”
Johnson is a firm believer in early detection for the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer.
“That would be the right thing to do. Get checked early so they can jump on it and get a game plan, and get you in and get you set up,” he said.
And he has some advice for those going through it.
“Pray, eat and be strong and you’ll make it,” said Johnson. “Don’t quit eating! You gotta eat, pray and be strong.”
-----
Colorectal cancer screenings are recommended starting at age 45. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, you should start screening 10 years before the youngest family member’s diagnosis.
For more information on colorectal cancer, visit KTBS.com/colorectal.