SHREVEPORT, La. — It is a subject that tends to make people uncomfortable because of the area of the body affected. But doctors say no one should die of embarrassment when screening could save his or her life.
Those screenings of the colon are being highlighted this month since March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Colorectal cancer is any cancer that affects the colon, which is the main part of the large intestine, or the rectum. It is the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. But getting screened early can actually prevent the cancer and save lives.
“Oftentimes it starts as a polyp, which is sort of like a growth in the colon,” said Dr. Joyce Feagin of the Willis-Knighton Cancer Institute. “And with early detection, such as colonoscopies, that can be removed and you avoid the whole cancer diagnosis.”
Dr. Michael Durci, a radiation oncologist at Willis-Knighton, agrees.
“If you do a colonoscopy and see a polyp, what you did today by removing this teeny little polyp was you got rid of the cancer that you were going to make five years later,” Durci said.
If you have a family history of colorectal cancer, you should have your first colonoscopy 10 years before the youngest family member was diagnosed. If you are at average risk, with no family history, you should have your first screening at the age of 45.
