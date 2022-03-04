It's the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. men and women combined. But, regular screening for colorectal cancer is key to preventing it.
To mark Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, experts are reminding you to take care of your colon.
This type of cancer is expected to cause more than 52,000 deaths in the U.S. this year alone, according to the American Cancer Society. But, the overall death rate has dropped the past several decades thanks to screening tools and treatments.
Talk to your doctor about whether you need to start screening earlier than 45.
While there's no sure way to prevent colorectal cancer, there are other ways to lower your risk.
- Limiting red and processed meats
- Drinking less alcohol
- Quitting smoking
Remember, getting screened is one of the most powerful prevention tools.