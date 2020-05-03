COVID-19 Recovery

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex recovers from COVID-19, residents may have trouble staying connected.

On Sunday afternoon, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins tweeted out information for Shreveport residents who may not have access to the internet.

According to the mayor's Twitter account, Comcast is offering two months free low-income internet essentials to qualifying households who apply before May 13. 

In Shreveport, Comcast opened 3,600 hotspots, which will provide free WiFi to anyone who needs it.

For qualifying households, visit internetessentials.com/covid19

