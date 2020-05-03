SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex recovers from COVID-19, residents may have trouble staying connected.
On Sunday afternoon, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins tweeted out information for Shreveport residents who may not have access to the internet.
Staying connected is critical during a crisis. Do you know someone who doesn’t have internet access? Please share this information with them. Don’t know anyone? Share this post so more people will see it and help spread the word beyond social media. pic.twitter.com/0BUjxmAPsV— Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) May 3, 2020
According to the mayor's Twitter account, Comcast is offering two months free low-income internet essentials to qualifying households who apply before May 13.
In Shreveport, Comcast opened 3,600 hotspots, which will provide free WiFi to anyone who needs it.
For qualifying households, visit internetessentials.com/covid19.