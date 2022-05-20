MINDEN, La. - Community members in Minden continue to band together to help three of their own. A blood drive was held Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway and Chancey Hawk who all suffered severe burns following an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley.
The explosion happened earlier this month when a propane truck caught fire.
Friday’s blood drive was held at the Webster Parish Council on Aging on Shepard St. in Minden.
Cindy Watson, site manager of council, says they offered the air-conditioned building to make donating more comfortable following other outdoor blood drives for the injured workers.
The men all suffered severe burns and remain hospitalized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.
They are also receiving support from the community in the form of several raffles.