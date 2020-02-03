SHREVEPORT, La. - Company is Coming is the new slogan presented by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful.
The initiative is aimed at the hospitality and tourism industry in an effort to combat litter in Shreveport/Bossier.
Participants are encouraged to join a team and participate in quarterly litter clean-ups on or near their properties. The clean-up will take place over a 5 day span.
Company is Coming is Monday through Feb, 7. Businesses can register a team at www.shreveportbossierclean.com.