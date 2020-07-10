SHREVEPORT, La - Virginia Evans survived a massive heart attack over six weeks ago. She appreciates her loved ones.
A heart specialist told her daughter, Tobias Esther, that Evans was functioning at just 10% capability.
"That next day, laid down and went to sleep, " Evans says.
Surgery was needed. It took ten hours.
"It is very important for people, women in the African-American community to get a cardiologist," Esther says.
After the recovery process, Evans wanted to come home soon. One problem, she needed a wheelchair-capable ramp. Good Samaritans built it at no charge. "When I woke up, I couldn't breathe."
Her homecoming royal. Family and friends paid tribute to their queen.
Evans says, "As an elderly lady, your children now have to take care of you. They did a wonderful job."