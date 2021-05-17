MINDEN, La. - Community First High School celebrated its 'Five Year Anniversary and Grand Opening' April 29 at the Minden campus located at 510 High Street.
Community First High School started in 2015 by Garrison Peters, a local community member who graduated from Minden High School.
Peters worked hard to develop the free, non-profit, faith-based high school offering Louisiana High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) classes and other resources not readily available to people within the community at no cost to students.
Since its birth, Community First High School has served over 1,175 students within Northwest Louisiana, with campuses located in Minden, Shreveport-Bossier, and recently in Springhill. The school serves individuals 16 ages and older who are living below the poverty level and/or working class individuals who struggle daily to provide for their families. There have been 20 graduates.
“Many students do not earn their Louisiana HiSET Diploma because of life altering circumstances such as a lack of transportation to attend school, and a lot of students come from public schools due to issues with bullying, anxiety and depression as well as overcrowded classrooms,” said Peters.
The celebration began at 2:30 p.m. with a program featuring various speakers from the school and community. The ribbon cutting ceremony followed after the program.
“We are excited about this celebration and extend an invitation to the community of Northwest Louisiana,” Peters added.
“Our goal is to improve our community and be a part of the solution. I believe that every child deserves to have the values of traditional Christian private schools at no cost to the student and regardless of income.”
Anyone interested learning more about Community First High School can visit https://www.communityfirsthighschool.com/.