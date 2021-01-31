HARLETON, Tx- A family from Harleton, Texas has received an outpour of support from their community after their son Jake's cancer diagnosis. Since Jake's family learned about his diagnosis on Dec. 28, there has been donations given and a cornhole event set up to help raise money for the family during this time.
Jake parents, Jason and Erin, spoke with KTBS about what this past month has been like for them.
“The first day that we found out, was a was a very, very rough day,” said Jason. “Both of us were very, we were hit hard, emotionally.”
Eight-year-old Jake, a second-grader at Harleton Elementary and the youngest of four, was diagnosed with stage three Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in December.
“He's actually just been doing really well, emotionally. You know, he's had a few moments of weakness and a little bit nausea,” said Jason. “But for the most part, he's been at like his normal self. He's been, you know, pretty energetic.” Jake finished his first of six chemotherapy treatments. In total, the treatment should take six months as long as there are no delays.
For the rest of this school year, Jake will stay home. His mom, Erin, says he is attending school through a homebound program. During this time, his school hasn’t stopped thinking of him.
“The teachers and the principal at Harleton Elementary, they've been outstanding, and the kids have been great and supportive. It's amazing.” Jason said Jake's classmates have shown their love through daily mail. Family and friends have also donated to Jake's family.
At this time, both of Jake's parents aren't able to work from home. They are quarantining due to Jake's vulnerability to illnesses.
“We just want everyone to understand how grateful we really are for it, and appreciative, and the words 'thank you' just aren't good enough,” said Jason.
In regard to their mantra, “Crush It,” his parents explained how it came about.
“Someone said it, we decided, we we’re going to crush it,” said Jason and Erin. “It just kind of stuck. And you know, the community has taken it and gone with it.”
A cornhole tournament called “Crush it for Jake” is set for Saturday, February 6th to help the family. If you would like to participate in the cornhole tournament, it will be at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas. There will also be items on auction. Click here for a link to the Facebook event page.
There is another fundraiser on March 6th at Orville Rays in Diana, Texas. That event will include the same kind of fun as the Marshall event, plus professional wrestlers. Details and a link for that event have not been created yet.
Jason and Erin said that any additional money raised and not needed will be saved to help another family in a similar situation. They say they already plan to continue fundraising to help others on a yearly basis.